As Ross, who is now 62, points out in his book See You at the Premiere: Life at the Arse End of Showbiz, “Revenge of Billy the Kid was possibly the best life experience I’ve ever had. Despite everything, I wouldn’t have missed a second of Billy because it’s only now, only years down the line, that I realise it was way beyond just a movie. Revenge of Billy the Kid, both the film and its production, was a reflection of who I, and everyone who worked on it, was at that time in our lives.