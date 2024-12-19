THREE fridges were dumped in one street following the ‘Black Friday’ sales according to a councillor who said some residents cannot afford a collection charge.
Torfaen Borough Council charges £29 to collect three large items from households but councillors representing Blaenavon fear bulky goods could end up being fly tipped with the cost too much for some hard up residents.
Councillor Janet Jones tabled a question to the council’s December meeting to ask how it can help those unable to afford the collection charge and ensure fly tipping “doesn’t mare our countryside”.
Her independent colleague Nick Horler said he shared those fears and told Cllr Sue Morgan, the Labour cabinet member responsible for waste: “I can give you three examples over the Black Friday weekend I had to report three fridges in one street that had been dumped in the street.”
‘Black Friday’ is the last Friday in November and increasingly marketed as a sales event by large retailers.
Cllr Morgan said “wherever possible” the council encourages residents to recycle or reuse bulky goods such as furniture and said charities including Circulate Furniture Recycling remove items for free while there are also specialist waste removal firms who will take items especially if they have a scrap value.
People can also take items direct to the council’s household waste recycling centre, in New Inn, Pontypool, which can take up to eight items per visit including fridge freezers.
On charging Cllr Morgan said: “Costs vary from council to council and ours are in line with other councils in the region and the council hasn’t increased costs since 2019 and is already operating at a loss.”
She said the council has taken a number of steps to support those in “genuine hardship” and also said she accepted people without access to vehicles cannot reach the household waste recycling centre.