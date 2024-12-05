Joanne Stephens, one of the organisers of the Christmas Lantern Parade told the Beacon : “We are sad to say that we have made the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow evenings lantern parade. “With the weather warnings in place for tomorrow, we could not safely go ahead and we also wouldn’t want people to come out in such bad weather. “Thank you to everyone who has worked with us and supported us in the planning of this event - we really appreciate it. Watch this space - We are currently exploring other dates and will keep you posted.”