Free parking during four day Jubilee weekend

There will be free parking in all council owned car parks throughout the four-day Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend says Powys County Council.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are happening between June 2 – 5 2022 with an extended bank holiday weekend providing the opportunities for communities to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.

Following the invitation from the council to apply for free road closures to enable residents to organise their own street parties, the latest move to remove all parking charges for the weekend will help facilitate these celebrations in the county’s local towns.

Nigel Brinn, executive director economy and environment said: “We are delighted that so many of our communities have applied for road closures across the weekend and are planning on hosting a street party to mark the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.

“By removing all parking charges for the duration of the weekend we hope to not only further encourage residents to visit our local towns and get involved with the jubilee celebrations but to also play our part in supporting our local businesses that are honouring this momentous landmark.”