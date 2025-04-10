South Wales Fire and Rescue crews were called to Brynmawr Retail Park this afternoon when a fire in an electrical sub station caused a power outage in the area.
Police and fire crews established a cordon around the busy shopping area until the fire was brought under control.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 13:16 to reports of a fire within an sub station in Brynmawr Retail Park.
"Crews and appliances from Brynmawr attended the scene and used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
"The fire caused a power outage in the area, a cordon is in place and crews are liaising with Gwent Police and National grid.