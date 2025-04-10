Concerns that a fire has broken out on the slopes of the Blorenge have been raised after smoke was spotted rising from the mountain this afternoon.
South Wales Fire and Rescue said earlier today they were aware of a grass fire at The British in Talywain and have also been alerted to the Blorenge fire.
In a post on social media last week the fire service appealed to residents to check official sources before reporting wildfires.
“We will not discourage anyone from contacting emergency services if they believe there is a requirement for us to attend, however, for wildfire we are asking the public to check official SWFRS social media as we may be in attendance dealing with the incident already as these fires are protracted.
“If we are in attendance at protracted incidents and multiple calls are received, our Joint Fire Control will ask British Telecom to assist in reducing over a hundred or more repeat calls.
“In relation to how these fires are starting, we are collaborating with our colleagues in Gwent Police and South Wales Police and this is ongoing at this time.
“We would like to take this opportunity to advise our communities that if they smell smoke then close doors and windows, and if you believe you are in danger than to call emergency services,” said a fire services spokesman.
In August last year a wildfire destroyed three acres of grassland near The Keeper’s Pond before firefighters put it out.
The blaze ripped through vegetation close to the summit of the Blorenge mountain before it was brought under control