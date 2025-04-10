A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in Abergavenny yesterday evening.
At around 9pm yesterday (Wednesday), Gwent Police received a report of a disturbance outside an address on St David's Road. Officers attended the scene and later arrested a man at a separate address on Lion Street at around 10:20pm.
The man, from the Torfaen area, has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.