STAFF and residents at an Abergavenny care community are showing that Christmas is definitely a time for giving after supporting a local toy appeal.
During November and December, community interest company Cwtch Angels run a toy appeal, with the aim of donating new or pre-loved toys to local parents who may struggle to buy presents for their children at Christmas.
When Alan Jordon, Gardener at Foxhunters Care Community in Llanfoist, heard about the appeal he mentioned it to the staff and residents and generous donations began pouring in immediately.
Enough toys were donated over a two-week period to fill eight large boxes, and these have now been given to Cwtch Angels to distribute locally.
Alan said, “The appeal really struck a chord with me because although as a child I was always fortunate enough not to be in that position, I knew plenty who were.
“It’s very upsetting to think of a child not getting a toy at Christmas, a time of year when everyone’s emotions are already heightened, and things can seem even more difficult.
“So, when I mentioned it to everyone at Foxhunters, they couldn’t donate toys quickly enough and we are delighted to have been able to contribute to this very worthwhile and important appeal.”
People interested in finding out more about the work of Cwtch Angels can request to join their Facebook group page at www.facebook.com/groups/491313248120903.