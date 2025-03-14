Four members of an organised crime group responsible for supplying cannabis were sentenced to a combined total of almost six years' imprisonment.
Aston Mabe, 27, Keymarley Allen, 27, Tyler Allen, 19, and Jack Ley, 27, all admitted conspiracy to supply the class B drug when they appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 5 March.
The court heard that Mabe was the leading member of the group and ran an organised drug line, with Jack Ley acting in support. Keymarley Allen and Tyler Allen were both runners.
Neighbourhood officers identified the gang's illegal operation and, as part of Operation Diadem, carried out early-morning warrants at addresses in the Bettws area of Newport in July last year.
During these warrants, officers seized cannabis worth around £10,000, cash and mobile phones.
PC Bethan Jackson, neighbourhood ward manager for Bettws, said: "During our investigation, we identified, through data and mobile phone analysis, that the four defendants used a drug line and burner phones to sell commercial scale quantities of cannabis on a regular basis.
"The evidence we presented against all four defendants was overwhelming and they had no choice but to plead guilty to the charges they faced in court."
Mabe was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.
Keymarley Allen and Ley were each handed a 15-month sentence.
Tyler Allen received a sentence of 10 months.
PC Jackson added: "Illegal drugs fill our communities with misery, suffering and fear and those involved are only interested in the profits of their activities - they do not care about the pain they cause.
"Intelligence we receive from the public is paramount as we combat drug gangs in Newport, and we welcome any information which can help bring people like these to justice and make a difference to our communities.”
