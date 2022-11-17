Four more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire
There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
Thursday 17th November 2022 4:17 pm
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 291 people had died in the area by November 4 (Friday) – up from 287 the week before.
They were among 10,930 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.