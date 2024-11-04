A FORMER Abergavenny town councillor was caught in an online sting by vigilante paedophile hunters, Cardiff Crown Court has heard.
Luke Van-de-Vyver, 49, Baker Street, was caught on video admitting to engaging in sexual communication with a girl aged under 13 and inciting her to engage in sexual activity.
Van-de-Vyver was jailed for 33 months after pleading guilty to the charges.
Van-de-Vyver, a former market trader and hall keeper at the town hall in Abergavenny, was placed on the sex offenders register.
The court was told that vigilantes had set up a fake profile of a young girl on social media, which Van-de-Vyver fell for, eventually arranging to meet the ‘girl’ in Abergavenny.
In May, 2022, the group of vigilantes took to Facebook Live to broadcast Van-de-Vyer’s activities as they surrounded him and called the police.
The shocking video showed the moment where Van-de-Vyer was confronted with evidence of his actions.
In the video, Van-de-Vyer admitted to adding the decoy 12-year-old on social media and exchanging sexually explicit messages.
Van-de-Vyer argued that he “never believed” her age - despite the decoy stating that she was 12-years-old early in the conversation.
Van-de-Vyer was arrested and charged with adult attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempt to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
According to the vigilante group, this came after Van-de-Vyer claimed that “no further action” would be taken on the matter.
Abergavenny Town Council and Van-der-Vyver’s former employers, Monmouthshire County Council declined to comment on the sentence.