Former Senedd member elected chair of Raglan community council

Nick Ramsay is the new chair of Raglan community council ( Pic from Senedd.wales )

The former Senedd Member for Monmouth and Liberal Democrat candidate for Raglan in the recent local elections, Nick Ramsay is the new chair of Raglan Community Council.

Mr Ramsay was elected to the position unanimously at a meeting on Wednesday May 11, the first meeting of the council since the elections.

Speaking today, Mr Ramsay said: “It’s a privilege to be elected as the new chair of Raglan Community Council.

“I wish to pay tribute to my predecessor Adrian Merrett who has chaired the council diligently and with passion over the last year.

“As a resident of Raglan for the last 20 years I care passionately about the village and surrounding area.