The scheme for Pen-y-Cwm would be lodged with the Welsh Government’s former 21st Century Schools Programme, which is now known as the “Sustainable Communities for Learning” programme, after proposals for a £5million secondary phase extension for Ebbw Fawr 3-16 learning community and a £4 million extension to Tredegar Comprehensive school have been sent to the Welsh Government from Blaenau Gwent.