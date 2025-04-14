New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Railway Inn, at 32 Brecon Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 7.
And The Castle Inn, at 64 Church Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire was also given a score of three on March 7.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 125 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 83 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.