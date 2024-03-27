New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Monmouth Leisure Centre at Old Dixton Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: K & K Kitchen at Kiosk The Brewery Yard, Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: The Cwtch Cafe Ltd at Unit 3 & 5 Bell Chambers, Riflemans Way, Chepstow; rated on March 18

• Rated 4: Pick a Pizza at 30 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lamb & Flag at Brecon Road, Llanwenarth, Abergavenny; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Haywain at Sandy Lane, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: LT16 @ The Lime Tree at 24 St Mary Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at The Back, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on December 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Gilwern Village Fish Bar at 32a Main Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny; rated on March 20