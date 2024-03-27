New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: K & K Kitchen at Kiosk The Brewery Yard, Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Cwtch Cafe Ltd at Unit 3 & 5 Bell Chambers, Riflemans Way, Chepstow; rated on March 18
• Rated 4: Pick a Pizza at 30 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lamb & Flag at Brecon Road, Llanwenarth, Abergavenny; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Haywain at Sandy Lane, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at The Back, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on December 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Gilwern Village Fish Bar at 32a Main Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny; rated on March 20