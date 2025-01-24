New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 40-44 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Costa at 63 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Penelope's Cafe at Goytre Wharf, Pencroesoped, Llanover; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Llanelly Hill Community Hub at Llanelly Hill Welfare And Memorial Hall, Llanelly Hill, Abergavenny; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Il Gusto at 43 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 8
• Rated 4: Colins at 25a St Mary Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on November 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: