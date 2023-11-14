New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cefn Tilla Shoot at Cefn Tilla Clays, Cefn Tilla Road, Llandenny, Usk; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Nevill Hall League of Friends at Nevill Hall Hospital, Brecon Road, Abergavenny; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Pickled Pumpkin Catering @ The Pavillion at David Broome Event Centre, Mount Ballan Manor, Portskewett, Caldicot; rated on October 12
• Rated 3: Full Board Restaurant Ltd at 33 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on October 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Crown & Sceptre Ltd at The Crown And Sceptre Inn, Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny; rated on October 25
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Goytre Chippy & Tandoori at Star Road, Penperlleni, Goytre; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: The Village Gate at 1 Bell House, The Square, Magor, Caldicot; rated on October 3