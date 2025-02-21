New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Misbah at 9 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Oxford Coffee Co at 6 Beaufort Arms Court Shopping Mews, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Stepping Stones Pre-school at NP26; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: White Castle Vineyard at Croft Farm, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny; rated on January 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Griffin at 1 Whitecross Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: The Huntsman Hotel at The Huntsman, Usk Road, Mynyddbach, Shirenewton; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Panevino at 28 Bridge Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Old Nags Head at Granville Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: The Hogs Head at Great Treadam Farm, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny; rated on January 28
• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club at 7 St James Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: The Station Hotel at 37 Brecon Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: The Carpenters Arms at Usk Road, Shirenewton, Monmouthshire; rated on January 15
• Rated 4: Severn View Social Club & Inst at 29 Station Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on January 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Flames Kebabs at 34 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 16