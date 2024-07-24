New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Village Bistro at 5 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: The Crown at Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli, Abergavenny; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Millers Arms at Mathern, Monmouthshire; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Regency 59 at 59 - 60 Cross Street, Abergavenny; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: La Piccola Italia at 100 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on June 28
• Rated 3: Anne's Catering at Monmouthshire Golf Club, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Bridge Inn at Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny; rated on July 12
• Rated 4: Caldicot Castle AFC at Caldicot Castle Country Park, Chepstow Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on May 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Burger King at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on July 4