New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Basecamp Coopertive at The Green Room, Unit 1, Thomas Arcade; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: Caerwent Community Cafe at Caerwent Community Centre, Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent, Chepstow; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Valerie's at 4 Beaufort Arms Court Shopping Mews, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: Beanie Box (The) at NP26; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Lite Bites at Lite Bite Cafe, 11 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on February 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Chepstow Athletic Club at Mathern Road, Bulwark Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: The Carpenters Arms at Usk Road, Shirenewton, Monmouthshire; rated on March 13
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kibbys Fish Bar at 48a Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow Monmouthshire; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Leon at Magor Motorway Services; rated on February 20