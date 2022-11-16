Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wednesday 16th November 2022 10:11 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Wok U Like, at 88 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.
And Eastern Flavas, at 51 Bulwark Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire was given a score of one on October 11.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 55 takeaways with ratings, 29 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.