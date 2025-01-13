New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Efes BBQ Kebab, at 3 Bulwark Shopping Centre, Bulwark, Chepstow was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 8.
And Madame Fromage Catering Ltd, at 16 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was also given a score of four on January 6.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 156 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.