Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire restaurants

Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire restaurantsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tuesday 26th July 2022 8:55 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Caffe Nero plc, at 6 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 20.
And Sundarbon, at 7 Monk Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given a score of three on June 20.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.