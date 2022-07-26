Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Caffe Nero plc, at 6 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 20.

And Sundarbon, at 7 Monk Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given a score of three on June 20.