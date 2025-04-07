New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Cambrian Inn, at Lower Station Road, Clydach, Abergavenny was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 28.
And The Goose & Cuckoo, at Ancient Road, Llanover, Abergavenny was given a score of three on February 28.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 122 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.