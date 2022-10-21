Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond
Friday 21st October 2022 8:43 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Copper Kettle Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Em-Lee Bungalow, Llandewi Skirrid, Abergavenny was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Curry Mahal, a takeaway at 10 Chepstow Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire was given a score of two on September 15.