Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond
Monday 10th October 2022 9:12 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
UCC, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Grange, 16 Maryport Street, Usk, Monmouthshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 2.
And K & K Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kiosk The Brewery Yard, Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was also given a score of four on September 2.