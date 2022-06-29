Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to two Monmouthshire establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wednesday 29th June 2022 10:33 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Abergavenny Brewers Fayre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Westgate, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 24.
And Marmaris Kebab House, a takeaway at 34 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given a score of three on May 24.