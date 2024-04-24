New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Estero Lounge at 9 Commerce House, The Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth; rated on March 19
• Rated 2: OCS Food Company Ltd at Asda Unit 1, Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: