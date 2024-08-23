New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coffee # 1 at Unit 8 Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth Monmouthshire; rated on August 13

• Rated 5: Chepstow Races and Events Limited at Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on August 7

• Rated 4: The Bayleaf at 7 Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Skirrid Mountain Inn at Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny; rated on July 18