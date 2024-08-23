New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coffee # 1 at Unit 8 Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth Monmouthshire; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: Chepstow Races and Events Limited at Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on August 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Skirrid Mountain Inn at Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny; rated on July 18