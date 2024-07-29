New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Clytha Arms at Old Raglan Road, Clytha, Nr Abergavenny Monmouthshire; rated on June 21
• Rated 4: Rockfield Barns at Pwll-Y-Cwm Farm, Llangattock Vibon Avel, Monmouth; rated on June 21