New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to four pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Treadam Barn at Treadam Farm, Tre-Adam Lane, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Beaufort at 22 Main Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Green Dragon Inn at St Thomas'S Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Woodlake Park Golf Club at Glascoed, Nr Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on July 12

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Caldicot Fish Bar at 13 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 13