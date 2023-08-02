New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to four pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Treadam Barn at Treadam Farm, Tre-Adam Lane, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Green Dragon Inn at St Thomas'S Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Woodlake Park Golf Club at Glascoed, Nr Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on July 12
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Caldicot Fish Bar at 13 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 13