New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Golden Fish Bar at The Old Farm Shopping Centre, 1 Denbigh Drive, Thornwell, Chepstow; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: Coffee @ Upcycle at Unit 4 Station Yard Industrial Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on December 18
• Rated 5: Riverside Restaurant at 18a The Back, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on December 16
• Rated 5: Parsons Bakery at Unit 9 St Marys Arcade, Nelson Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: Zaffron Express Indian Takeaway at 9 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: The Newbridge on Usk at Newbridge On Usk, Tredunnock, Usk; rated on December 5
• Rated 4: Costa at 11 High Street, Abergavenny; rated on November 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Burnt Barn Community - Social Club at Burnt Barn Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on December 11