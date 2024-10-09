New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Panna's Kitchen at The Llanfoist Inn, Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny; rated on April 18
• Rated 2: La Taverna at 13 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 1: The Royal Oak at 134 Hereford Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 16
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Turkish Kitchen Street Food at NP26; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Slice & Ice at NP26; rated on May 13
• Rated 1: Sing Lee Chinese Takeaway at 20 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 20