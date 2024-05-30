New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Red Door Deli & Diner at Millbrook Garden Centre, Mitchel Troy, Monmouth; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Rolls Of Monmouth Golf Club at The Hendre, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Casa Bianca at 51 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: The Rivers Edge at Old Hereford Road, Pandy, Abergavenny; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Luigis Restaurant at 10 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Red Castle Tea Room at Cross Ash, Abergavenny; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Mezze Me at 15 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Gateway Community Cafe at Gateway Church, Monk Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: OCS Food Company Ltd at Asda Unit 1, Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Vojan at 5 Mill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on April 4
• Rated 5: Coffee #1 at 1-2 Conrad House, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Punch House at 4-5 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Sant Ffraed Limited at Sant Ffraed House, Llanvihangel Gobion, Abergavenny; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: The Hop Garden at Kingstone Brewery, Meadow Farm, Tintern, Chepstow; rated on March 27
• Rated 4: Pontio Lounge at 9-11 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 26
• Rated 3: Panna's Kitchen at The Llanfoist Inn, Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny; rated on April 18
• Rated 3: Piercefield at Piercefield, Chepstow; rated on March 28
• Rated 3: Subway at 103a Wales 1 Business Park, Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on March 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Kings Head Hotel at 8 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Auberge at 25 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Woodlands Tavern at The Woodland Tavern, Well Lane, Llanfair Discoed, Chepstow; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Lines Taproom & Noddfa at 37a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Caldicot labour Club at Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on February 20
• Rated 4: The Red Lantern at Bank Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 28
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Catch 22 at Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Hikari Plant-Based Sushi at 17 St Mary Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 26
• Rated 4: Burger King at Monmouth South Services, A40 Southbound, Monmouth; rated on March 4
• Rated 3: Usk Traditional Fish & Chips at 11a Castle Parade, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on March 27
• Rated 2: New China at 41 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on March 21