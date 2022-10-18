Food hygiene ratings given to 16 Monmouthshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Star On The Hill at Llanfihangel Tor-Y-Mynydd, Usk; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Anatolian Turkish Restaurant at 42 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Emmeline's at Unit 3 The Old Police Station, Baker Street, Abergavenny; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Treats Catering at Honddu Cottage, Mill Farm, Llanthony, Abergavenny; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: G Burger at 1 Beaufort Arms Court Shopping Mews, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 23
• Rated 5: Pickled Pumpkin Catering @ The Gallery at David Broome Events Centre, Crick Road, Portskewett; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: Pickled Pumpkin Catering @ The Pavillion at David Broome Event Centre, Mount Ballan Manor, Portskewett, Caldicot; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: Whirlikidz at Unit 2, School Hill Trading Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Costa - Drive Through at Magor Motorway Service Area, Magor, Caldicot; rated on May 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Half Moon Hotel at Llanthony Wood To Capel Y Ffin, Llanthony, Abergavenny; rated on September 28
• Rated 4: Wheatsheaf Inn at Llanhennock, Caerleon, Monmouthshire; rated on August 18
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mardy Traditional Fish & Chips at Mardy Stores, Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Indian Summer at 1 The Barton, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Breakfast Kitchen/Chozen Noodles at Magor Motorway Srvice Area, Junction 23a M4 Magor Monmouthshire; rated on May 10