New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Aslan's Fish Bar at 1-2 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Whistle Stop Cafe at Station Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: The Old Station (Tea Room) at Old Station, Tintern, Chepstow; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: Salt & Pepper Ltd at 31 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Wm Nicholls & Co Ltd at 18/19 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Llantilio House Weddings at Pentwyn Farm, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny; rated on June 11
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Turkish Kitchen Street Food at NP26; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: New China at 41 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Pasty Heaven at 2 The Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Slice & Ice at NP26; rated on May 13