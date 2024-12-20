New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caldi-tots Flying Start Playgroup at West End Flying Start Centre, Masefield Road, Caldicot; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: The White Hart Inn at Llangybi, Usk; rated on December 3
• Rated 5: Ziggy's Coffee Shop at 53 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 26
• Rated 5: Monmouth Golf Club at Leasbrook Lane, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: The Gaff Coffee Shop & Deli at 14 High Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 23 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: The Whitebrook Restaurant at The Whitebrook, Whitebrook, Monmouth; rated on November 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Frydays Fish Bar at 4 Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 26
• Rated 4: Wonder Food at Unit 4 Eurohouse, Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow; rated on September 18