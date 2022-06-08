Food firms should focus on food safety says council

Food firms can turn to Powys County Council’s public protection team if they need help and advice to improve standards and keep consumers safe.

As many food firms return to normal after the Covid pandemic now is the time to check they are following food safety and hygiene laws.

The county’s food safety officers inspect food businesses to give them a rating from zero (urgent improvement required) to five (hygiene standards are very good).

Inspections cover food hygiene and safety. The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Nationally, there are estimated to be around 2.4 million cases of foodborne illness a year, and common food poisoning bacteria include Campylobacter and Salmonella. Two million people in the UK live with a food allergy, 600,000 people have coeliac disease, and others have food intolerances.

Food safety risks can be reduced by food businesses taking action on cleaning, pest control, food safety management and addressing food substitution issues which can cause risks for people with allergies and intolerances, and other vulnerable persons.

Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a safer Powys, said: “Good food safety makes better business sense. As we’re returning to business after Covid it’s even more important that we continue to focus on food safety standards in Powys.

“We have information to support food businesses improve where necessary. We’re here to maintain food safety standards and we’re reminding businesses a visit from a food safety inspector can happen at any time.”

Nathan Barnhouse, director of FSA in Wales said: “Many food businesses already meet good standards of hygiene, and we know this is important to consumers who want to feel confident that the food they choose won’t make them ill.”