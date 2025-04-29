Green Man Festival is facing pressure to reconsider its decision to include the band Kneecap in this year’s line-up following the emergence of footage allegedly showing the band promoting violence against MPs.
Gareth Davies MS, Shadow Secretary for Culture, Tourism, Sport, and North Wales, has urged the festival organisers to drop Kneecap from this year’s programme.
This comes after a video from a 2023 gig by the trio appears to show one person from the band saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."
Counter-terrorism police are assessing the video.
The Metropolitan Police also said that a separate video, which appeared to show a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” during a performance last year, is being assessed.
Kneecap have strongly denied the allegations against them. In a statement issued yesterday evening, the group rejected any suggestion that they advocate violence against MPs or support terrorist organisations.
The Belfast band said in a statement on X: “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation's history.”
“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.
“To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt."
The controversy has raised serious concerns about the group’s inclusion in the Green Man line-up, especially in light of the murders of Jo Cox MP and Sir David Amess MP, both of whom were killed by individuals linked to extremist views.
Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in June 2016 and Conservative MP Sir David Amess was murdered in 2021.
Mr Davies said he had written to the festival‘s managing director and owner Fiona Stewart, as well as First Minister Eluned Morgan, warning that the group’s inclusion risks “undermining” the festival’s reputation.
“It is critical that public events avoid providing a platform to individuals who incite hatred, the organisers must consider the consequences of allowing their presence at the festival,” he said.
“Associating Green Man with such rhetoric risks undermining its reputation, inflaming community tensions, and sending a dangerous message that advocacy for violence is tolerated in Wales.”
James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, has also spoken out, calling the booking of Kneecap “deeply troubling”.
“In light of the tragic murders of Jo Cox MP and Sir David Amess MP, public events must be more mindful about who they give a platform to. This isn’t about censorship, it’s about responsibility.
“Promoting acts such as these risks damaging the festival’s reputation and sending the wrong message about what we tolerate in Wales. Organisers should seriously consider the wider impact of this decision.”
Green Man Festival and the Welsh Government have both been approached for comment.