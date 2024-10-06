This morning in Abergavenny, the fog will be thick, with a morning temperature around 13°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cloudy, and the maximum temperature will reach 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect conditions similar to today, with patchy rain nearby and a slight increase in temperature to 16°C.
The afternoon will bring light rain and a slight drop in temperature to 15°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be slightly warmer and wetter, with temperatures ranging from 16°C in the morning to 15°C in the afternoon.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of moderate rain, with temperatures consistently around 15°C.
The weather will remain unsettled, with patchy rain nearby becoming a common theme.
This article was automatically generated