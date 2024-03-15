NEARLY 90 per cent of public toilets in Monmouthshire have been rated as “good or excellent” in a council survey.
Inspections were made of 16 public toilet blocks, with the lowest mark awarded for their condition being “fair”.
Of the blocks inspected, eight of them are owned by Monmouthshire County Council with a further eight owned by local town and community councils, which have increasingly taken over responsibility for public toilets from the unitary authority since 2010.
While two toilet blocks are currently closed, in those open there are 12 toilet blocks with disabled toilets.
The council’s own environmental health department visited the toilets in September 2023 and 14 were judged good or excellent, which is 88 per cent of the total. Only two were judged ‘fair’.
In 2022, when the the survey was last conducted, 81 per cent of county public toilets were rated either good or excellent.
In addition to the 18 free standing toilet blocks, there are at least a further 19 publicly accessible toilets in Monmouthshire in county council-owned leisure centres, hub buildings and attractions such as museums.
The ratings of the toilet blocks were reported to MonmouthshireCouncil’s place scrutiny committee which was considering an update to the authority’s local toilet strategy, which it first produced in 2019.