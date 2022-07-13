Fishing suspended as water levels drop in scorching heat

FISHING has been suspended on much of the Wye due to the heatwave, while extra water is being released upstream to try and cool it.

The river is drying out because of the record temperatures, causing fish to die.

The Wye and Usk Foundation agreed with Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water on Friday to release water from the Elan valley reservoirs to increase the flow in a bid to reduce the Wye’s temperature.

And Glamorgan Anglers who own the fishing rights upstream of Wye Bridge in Monmouth posted last week: “Due to the very low water levels and current weather conditions, we regrettably have to close the Monmouth River Wye stretch from Monday, July 11, until further notice.

“We will monitor the situation and reopen the stretch as soon as conditions improve.”

Salmon and trout fishing is also now suspended on the Usk, after rainfall between March and June was down by more than a third.

Chief executive Simon Evans said: “As far as fishing is concerned, it’s the warmth of the water that is our biggest headache, we’ve already got some fish dying in certain places.

“The problem is you can’t keep battering the ecosystem in the way that we are, we’re oscillating between monster flood to severe drought, to severe hot to monster flood again.

“And each one of these events just stresses everything in a new way.”

The water levels are at “basement levels” in some stretches.

And the foundation posted after its discussions with the NRW and WW: “The forecast is looking very hot and sunny from Sunday to Tuesday, but the Wye is currently extremely low.

“This means that the lives of salmon, which are holed up in the lower reaches, are at risk due to water temperatures becoming fatally high.

“We can’t change the weather, but we can increase the flow and therefore reduce the risk of ponded pools ‘cooking up.’

“Yesterday, the Wye and Usk Foundation came to an agreement with Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water to use the water within the Elan valley reservoirs to increase the flow in the river.

“This water needed to be released today for it to be the most effective. Due to the length of the river, this water would require a few days for it to reach the bottom by Tuesday when we expect the situation to be at its most serious.

“Today’s cooler conditions would also reduce the risk of this release increasing the water temperatures as it flows over scorching rocks.

“Studies have shown that the cooling effect of a release of this scale will not extend much past Builth, but it will push cooler water from the upper river, downstream. This will help push the hot water at the bottom out.

“We had proposed that 1,000 million litres per day be released for two days from the early hours of this morning to ensure it reached the lower river in time.

“Discussions between our regulatory bodies, from both sides of the border, delayed the release until 2.30pm. It is also a lower and longer release of 640 million litres per day until 12 noon on Monday.

“This is an increase of 400 million litres per day or 4.6m3/s for 3 days. The current flow at Monmouth is around 10m3/s.

“The water is now on the way but this is less than we asked for. It is especially important that it gets through to the tide and we have been liaising with abstractors to try to ensure this.

“We are eternally grateful to the Herefordshire farmers who, having had the situation explained, have agreed to reduce and where possible pause entirely their abstractions for crop irrigation at this critical time.

“Our thanks to Welsh Water, the farmers, Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency for their cooperation in this effort.”