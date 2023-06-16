Following 14 weeks of public engagement, the first phase of the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) Review - about how to further improve the air ambulance service in Wales that is provided in partnership – ends this week.
The all Wales public engagement that began in March 2023, has focussed on listening to comments, queries and gathering of feedback on how to develop options to further improve the air ambulance service in Wales.
The air ambulance service is delivered in partnership between the Wales Air Ambulance Charity and EMRTS which is part of NHS Wales.
Stephen Harrhy, the Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner tasked with leading the independent Review, has thanked the public and stakeholders for their participation in Phase One of the Review’s engagement and emphasised that no decision has already been taken following the initial EMRTS Service Proposal in 2022.
Mr Harry said: “I would like to thank everyone for their participation in this first phase of the EMRTS Service Review - a service which is a beacon of excellence and is highly valued without doubt.
“Whilst Phase 1 has taken longer than originally planned, this is a complex issue and I have emphasised that my priority is doing this thoroughly, rather than being bound by any arbitrary timescales.”
As part of the overall engagement approach across Wales, The Commissioner has continued to meet with various stakeholders including elected representatives at national, regional, and local levels, as well as community group leaders throughout the process as well using the established governance routes, such as Health Boards’ Stakeholder Reference Groups.
Mr Harrhy continued: “I have been grateful for the constructive dialogue in all sessions you have participated in - drop-ins, in-person public meetings, and virtual/on-line - which has been very helpful to me and I have appreciated the time and interest given from participants on this matter. The passion for the air ambulance service is clear and there is a common goal here to make a great service, even better for our communities in Wales.
“I committed at the outset of this process to conduct a full and transparent engagement and I hope that participants feel that I have honoured this throughout Phase One. I have been clear that no decision has been made and that listening to the public is shaping the way in which options, for the future configuration of the service, are developed and want to reaffirm that this remains the case.”
Following Phase One, the work to develop a range of options is the focus for the Commissioner and his y team during the next few months, all informed by the feedback to date as well as complementary data modelling that is also underway.
Once the options are developed, the Commissioner plans to go back out to the public as Phase Two for comment on these that will help him arrive at a recommended and preferred option that will then be taken to be considered by the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee (EASC) for decision.
Phase 2 of the public engagement is expected to start in the autumn with confirmed dates and location details published at a later stage.
Mr Harrhy added: “We will send out updates to our stakeholders, as well as publish all updates on the EASC website as we have done throughout the engagement as soon as we have confirmed arrangements in place.”