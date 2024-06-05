What is a vote of no confidence?

This afternoon's decision in the Senedd is not a formal no confidence vote in the government, which would need to be called for by six Senedd members and, if successful could trigger a series of events that would lead to an election.

The opposition has not called such a vote as it’s unlikely that any Labour MSs would vote to bring down their own government.

Instead, the vote is on a motion which says Mr Gething does not have the confidence of the Senedd.

If he loses the vote Mr Gething will not need to resign although pundits suggest that failing to encourage Labour Senedd members to fully support him would demonstrate a loss of authority that will likely damage his leadership.