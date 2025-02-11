LAURA Anne Jones has asked the First Minister and her Cabinet Secretary for Transport to visit the A40 Raglan by-pass, as Senedd Members heard the concerns over “death trap” junctions on this stretch of road.
During First Minister’s Questions, Ms Jones said, “Can I take this opportunity to please ask you and/or your Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates, to visit this stretch of the A40 with me and others, to see the imminent danger that these junctions pose?”
Ms Jones’ questions followed a special meeting she attended at County Hall, Usk, with Raglan Community Council, local councillors and other local representatives, where they discussed the need for safe solutions with Welsh Government and SWTRA.
The First Minister said putting preventative measures on the road wasn’t a priority.
Ms Jones has also written to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, to ask him to visit the dangerous junctions for himself.
Speaking in the Senedd, Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said:
“For decades now, the Raglan by-pass junctions have been “near-death traps” for residents in Monmouthshire, causing serious near-fatal accidents.
“Last week, Raglan Community Councillors hosted a meeting with the Welsh Government about the recent safety survey conducted by SWTRA, on this stretch of road.
“It was good to hear that the 50mph speed limit, already in place, was likely to become permanent, that is welcome, but it was hugely disappointing for all present that - even though the potential for fatal accidents was recognised by SWTRA/Welsh Government, on these junctions often used by school children being bused across them - that, according to the Welsh Governments criteria, these junctions aren’t unsafe enough for further solutions.”
Jones added, “First Minister, it is pure luck that there hasn’t been a fatality to date.
“Yes, the cost of a real solution is high, but the cost of doing nothing is higher, and will likely result in lives being lost.”