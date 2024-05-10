The newly elected Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jane Mudd, has officially taken office. Commissioner Mudd is the first female Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent and was sworn into the role during a ceremony at Gwent Police headquarters on Wednesday 8 May. During the ceremony she took the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Oath of Office, where she promised to serve the people of Gwent ‘without fear or favour’. She also committed to giving a voice to the public, ensuring the transparency of her decisions, and maintaining the operational independence of Gwent Police. Commissioner Mudd said: “I am hugely proud to be the first woman elected as Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent and I want to reassure all residents across Gwent’s five counties that I will work hard and do my absolute best for you throughout my term in office. “My immediate priority now is to spend time getting to know my team and to start speaking to residents and visiting communities to further understand what really matters to the people of Gwent. “I would like thank outgoing Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert for his dedication to the communities of Gwent for the last eight years, and for laying firm foundations on which we can build.” The Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for representing the people of Gwent and making sure the service provided by the police is efficient and effective. This is done by: