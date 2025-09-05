Firefighters have finally been stood down at the scene of a wildfire on Clydach Dingle that was burning for over three weeks and closed a major route through the area.
The A465 Heads of the Valleys Road was closed near Brynmawr on the night of Saturday August 9 when a vehicle collided with two horses in the midst of the blaze, with was burning adjacent to the road.
In a statement, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have left the scene.
“Thank you to the public for your patience, support, and cooperation throughout the incident.”
Last week, the Head of Operations for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service updated nearby residents on the situation, saying that there was no risk to life and property but the situation was under constant surveillance as firefighters continues to battle against the dry conditions.
But, following a change in the weather and their best efforts this week, crews were officially stood down from the area, which has been decimated by the blaze almost one month after emergency services were first called.
