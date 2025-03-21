Firefighters spent much of yesterday tackling a grass fire in Cwmdu, Crickhowell. Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said multiple units responded to the scene.
“At 9.19pm on Thursday, March 20th, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Crickhowell, Hay on Wye and Brecon were called to an incident in Cwmdu in Crickowell,” it said.
“Crews responded to a grass fire affecting an area of approximately 300 metres by 500 metres of gorse and grassland. Crews utilised one all-terrain vehicle, two leaf blowers, two knapsack sprayers and beaters to extinguish the fire. The area was destroyed by the fire.”
“This incident was especially difficult to manage due to strong winds. Crews left the scene at 9.21am on Friday, March 21st.”