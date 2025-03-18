THE occupants of a car that left the road during a traffic collision and ended up in Cymyoy gorge were plucked safely from the water by a team of firefighters.
Working alongside other emergency services from Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr, the crews from Hereford Fire Station captured the rescue in pictures that were later posted on social media.
A spokesperson for the station posted on Facebook, "Bravo and White Watch mobilised to a road traffic collision in Cwmyoy, Abergavenny supporting South Wales fire and rescue service crews from Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr.
"One car had left the roadway and come to a rest in a ravine.
"Working alongside paramedics and police officers crews assisted with trauma care and extricated casualties from the water using a basket stretcher and tensioned lines.
"We wish those involved a speedy recovery!"