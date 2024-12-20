Fire fighters, police and officers from Monmouthshire County Council joined forces to hold a day of fire awareness ain Abergavenny following the devastating fire in November at The Magic Cottage in Abergavenny with the aim of reassuring all members of the community.
Business Fire Safety Officers from South Wales Fire and Rescue engaged directly with local business owners, offering safety checks, advice and essential fire safety information, to help owners protect their businesses, employees, and any other persons within their premises, in the event of a fire.
Fire officer Jason Lewis said: “This initiative ensures that businesses in Abergavenny town centre are aligned with their legal fire safety obligations. It also helped address any concerns business owners might have about fire safety compliance within their business.”
“Engaging with the town’s diverse business community was both positive and meaningful. Events like this allow the Business Fire Safety department to show its wide-ranging efforts to reduce risks within the community, enhance firefighter safety, and support the broader goal of making South Wales safer.”
PC Law of the local Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “Due to the recent fire and property damage within Abergavenny, it is important we attend local businesses and speak with the public to provide reassurance, guidance, and support. We want to make people aware that we are here patrolling the area, and they can contact 101 or in an emergency 999.”
Community Safety, Recruitment Officers and operational crews were in the market hall providing advice to the wider community on how to reduce risk within the home and road.
Station Commander, David Crews, said: “The day offered an opportunity for all agencies to come together, educate, and hold conversations with the community. We are committed to ensuring our communities are safer by reducing risk.”
“We plan to continue engaging with the community, with further activities to take place in the New year.”